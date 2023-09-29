GBP/CAD bounces off 6 1/2-month low, UK GDP growth confirmed

The British Pound extended a pullback from a 6 1/2-month trough against the Canadian Dollar on Friday, after data showed United Kingdom’s second-quarter GDP growth was confirmed.

The UK economy grew at a final quarterly rate of 0.2% in Q2, after a revised up 0.3% expansion in the first quarter.

Household consumption grew 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, underpinned by spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, transport as well as recreation and culture, data by the Office for National Statistics showed.

Fixed investment rose 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a 4.1% surge in business investment, while government consumption expenditure increased 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, mostly driven by higher spending on public administration and defense.

In annual terms, the UK economy expanded at a final rate of 0.6% during the second quarter, compared with a preliminary estimate of 0.4% and after a revised up 0.5% growth in the prior three-month period.

Meanwhile, CAD traders now look to Canadian GDP growth figures for July, which will be released at 12:30 GMT.

The Canadian economy probably expanded at a monthly rate of 0.1% in July, according to a consensus of analyst estimates, following a 0.2% contraction in June.

As of 7:32 GMT on Friday GBP/CAD was edging up 0.11% on the day to trade at 1.6476. Yesterday the minor Forex pair went down as low as 1.6358. The latter has been the pair’s weakest level since March 9th (1.6320).