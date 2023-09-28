Nucor to develop 500 MW fusion power plant with Helion

Nucor Corporation said on Wednesday that it would collaborate with Helion, a fusion power company, to develop a 500 MW fusion power plant.

The project is expected to provide baseload zero-carbon electricity from fusion directly to a Nucor steel-making facility.

Nucor Corp said it would directly invest $35 million in Helion to speed up fusion deployment in the United States.

“Nucor continues to position itself as a leader in developing clean energy solutions to decarbonize the industrial sector. This agreement with Helion, along with recent investments in clean energy, can change the entire energy landscape and forever change the world, embracing a clean energy future we could have hardly imagined a few years ago,” Leon Topalian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corp, said in a press release.

“We believe in the technology Helion is building and are proud to make this investment,” the CEO added.

Helion has already achieved remarkable milestones, including the establishment of six working fusion prototypes. It is also the first private fusion company worldwide to achieve 100-million-degree plasma temperatures.

“We are proud to have investment from Nucor and to have the opportunity to work together on this project. Their commitment to providing their customers with the lowest embodied carbon steel and steel products available makes them a great fit for deploying 500 MWe of fusion power,” David Kirtley, Chief Executive Officer of Helion, commented.