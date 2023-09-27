Azenta appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Azenta Inc said on Tuesday that it had appointed Herman Cueto as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 16th.

He will succeed Lindon Robertson, who is to retire and will remain as an advisor in order to facilitate a seamless transition.

Most recently, Cueto was Senior Vice President of Finance at Becton, Dickinson and Co (BD), where he oversaw Segments / Regions / BP&A / Operations.

Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BD’s Medical Segment.

And, previously, he was Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer at CR Bard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Herman to Azenta. He brings a combination of extensive industry experience and finance expertise, including developing and executing strategies to reduce complexity and enhance value. I look forward to collaborating with him as we work to accelerate revenue growth, drive sustainable margin expansion and create value for shareholders as a pure-play life sciences company,” Steve Schwartz, Azenta’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“I am excited to join Azenta at such a pivotal time for the Company and its industry. Azenta is known for its cutting-edge, life sciences technology and unique role in the sample management ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with Steve and team as Azenta continues to enable breakthroughs faster and bring essential therapies to those who need them most,” Herman Cueto said.