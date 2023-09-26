Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Air Canada to purchase 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets

September 26, 2023 12:05 pm

Air Canada has signed an agreement with Boeing Co to purchase 18 widebody 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as the air carrier seeks to deploy fuel-efficient jets amid robust travel demand.

“The 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions,” Air Canada’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The agreement also includes an option to buy 12 additional aircraft, Air Canada said.

The shares of Air Canada (AC) closed 1.10% (CAD 0.21) lower at CAD 18.91 in Toronto on Monday, while extending the losses from the previous eight market sessions.

The air carrier’s total market cap now stands at CAD 6.778 billion.

The shares of Air Canada (AC) went down 8.23% in 2022, compared with an 8.66% loss for the benchmark index, S&P/TSX Composite.

The company’s shares have retreated 2.47% so far this year.

