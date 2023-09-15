CGI partners with Alimentation Couche-Tard

CGI Inc on Friday announced a CAD 380 million strategic partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Under the 10-year agreement, CGI is to provide a comprehensive range of IT services and infrastructure support for mission-critical business functions, including store manager experience, business process automation and innovation as well as data access and visibility.

CGI will leverage its end-to-end digital processes, governance and frameworks to ensure improved operational efficiency.

“Our proximity model around the world enables us to draw on the talents of our technology and retail industry experts in areas that map to key Couche-Tard locations,” François Boulanger, President and Chief Operating Officer of CGI, said in a press release.

“We are committed to partnering with Couche-Tard on their business strategy to help them invest in new capabilities that scale quickly to their needs, and the needs of their customers, across multiple geographies and markets.”

“We are pleased to forge a partnership with CGI to support our global technology vision to modernize, automate, and hyperscale,” Ed Dzadovsky, Chief Technology Officer of Couche-Tard, commented.

“With technology at the forefront of every customer and employee experience, it is paramount to have market agility, the highest quality and reliability. CGI has impressed us with a thorough understanding of our complex environment, an ability to bring talent, automation, and strategic thinking to the table, and their insightfulness surrounding people and culture.”

The shares of CGI Inc (GIB) closed 1.12% ($1.15) higher at $104.14 in New York on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $24.46 billion.