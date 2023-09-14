Wheels Up names George Mattson as new CEO

Wheels Up Experience Inc said on Thursday that it had appointed George Mattson as its next Chief Executive Officer.

brings 25 years of aviation experience to the role, as a strategic advisor, financier, business owner and director.

Mattson is a member of Delta’s board of directors. Between 2002 and 2012, he served as a partner and co-head of the Global Industrials Group in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs & Co.

And, since 2014, Mattson has been the lead investor and Chairman of Tropic Ocean Airways, a partner of Wheels Up.

Mattson will be based in Atlanta, where Wheels Up recently opened a state-of-the-art Member Operations Center, which centralizes all of the firm’s operational functions.

“I look forward to working with George as he brings his expertise and leadership to Wheels Up,” Dan Janki, Wheels Up Chairman, said in a press release.

“I would also like to thank interim CEO Todd Smith for his leadership through this period of transition at Wheels Up. The changes made during his tenure are expected to stabilize the business and will help drive future profitability and an elevated experience for our members. Todd will continue his work as Wheels Up CFO.”

“In 10 years, Wheels Up has grown from a startup into a global leader in private aviation, with a strong consumer brand and loyal member community,” George Mattson commented.

“I look forward to leading the Wheels Up team, with the operational, commercial, strategic and financial support of Delta and our other new investors. Delivering best-in-class operating performance and exceptional customer experiences, consistently and profitably, will attract more members to our community as we begin the next chapter of the Wheels Up story.”