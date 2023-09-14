Pushpay appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Pushpay, a payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, said on Thursday that it had appointed Burt Chao as its next Chief Financial Officer, based in Redmond.

Chao joins Pushpay from Kaleris, a cloud-based supply chain management technology firm.

Previously, he worked at Alvarez & Marsal, a leadership and operational execution partner to global organizations.

Chao brings vast experience in building, developing and leading cross-functional teams for organizations in sectors such as SaaS, Payments, Media and Telecom, Industrial Manufacturing and Distribution as well as Energy.

“Not only will Burt play a pivotal role in helping strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the growth of our business, but his approach to leadership aligns well with our core values and culture,” Molly Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Pushpay, said in a press release.

“I am excited to join a market-leading SaaS company with a team that’s known for innovation and delivery of meaningful technology solutions for mission-driven organizations,” Burt Chao said.

“Pushpay is uniquely positioned for continued growth in this season and beyond. I’m eager to jump in alongside the team to drive results and create enhanced value for our customers, team, and investors,” Chao added.