Water Technologies signs letter of intent to buy Dios Azul

Water Technologies International Inc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire premium Tequila brand Dios Azul.

Dios Azul Tequila is made in Jalisco, Mexico, and imported to California.

Tequila, which is produced from the juice of the blue agave cactus grown in the Highlands of Perto de Hierro, is Jalisco’s best-known product.

“I am excited about Dios Azul a new Premium Tequila Brand that has been very well received in California, and we expect it to become popular in several other States. Being a new Tequila in the beverage industry is extremely exciting,” William Scott Tudor, Chief Executive Officer of Water Technologies, said in a press release.

“Our previous contacts in the beverage industry get excited when you start talking about a premium quality Tequila Brand with several skus. We need to increase and diversify our revenue growth. We hope to acquire another company with existing sales and distribution so we can insure traction for our water and other products over the next few years,” the CEO added.

“I am extremely excited to leverage our premium Brand of Tequilas with a public company. I can see this new relationship will open doors for our growing company,” Robert Laird, President of Dios Azul LLC, commented.