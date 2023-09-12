BMW announced on Monday plans to invest as much as GBP 600 million ($750 million) in its UK plants, as it aims to make its Mini brand fully-electric by the end of the decade.

From 2026, the luxury auto maker will assemble 2 electric models at its Mini facility in Oxford – the Mini Cooper 3-door and the Mini Aceman compact crossover.

BMW production chief Milan Nedeljkovic told journalists in Oxford that the premium car maker wanted to use batteries made in Europe in the new models produced in Oxford.

However, Nedeljkovic did not clarify if those batteries would come from the United Kingdom.

The German company will produce the same two models in China as well, with vehicle exports expected to begin in 2024.

“We want auto manufacturing not just to stay in the UK, but to be the best in the world, and this is part of that story,” British business minister Kemi Badenoch said in a statement also in Oxford.

