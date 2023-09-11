AssetMark appoints new Chief Executive Officer

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc said on Friday that, in line with its board of directors’ established succession plan, Michael Kim had been appointed as the firm’s next Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Kim will also have a seat on AssetMark’s board of directors.

In relation with the appointment, Natalie Wolfsen will part ways with the company in pursuit of another opportunity.

Most recently, Kim served as President and Chief Client Officer at AssetMark. In that role, he led the company’s efforts to expand its engagement with advisors and was responsible for overseeing sales, sales strategy and enablement, enterprise sales and distribution, marketing, business consulting, new channel development as well as client segmentation.

Before becoming part of AssetMark’s team, Michael Kim was an executive at Fidelity Investments, where he oversaw RIA Sales Management, Relationship Management and Practice Management.

Kim began his professional career at Coopers & Lybrand LLC.

“Michael is an experienced, highly effective leader who brings a wealth of expertise and perspective to his new role,” Xiaoning Jiao, Chairperson of the AssetMark board of directors, said in a press release.

“During his tenure at AssetMark, he has demonstrated his ability to drive consistently strong results. His knowledge of AssetMark, understanding of the needs of our clients, and uniquely advisor-focused lens will undoubtedly benefit the company as it continues its growth and evolution.”