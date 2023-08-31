EVgo and Amazon launch EV charging experience with Alexa

EVgo Inc on Thursday announced the introduction of an Alexa-enabled electric vehicle charging experience with Amazon.

Drivers of Alexa-enabled vehicles and automotive accessories such as Echo Auto will now be able to ask Alexa to assist them in finding and navigating to nearby EV charging sites.

“The customer experience begins well before a driver arrives at a station. Enabling voice-initiated, hands-free navigation to charging stations enhances the customer experience, providing peace of mind for EV drivers on the go,” Ivo Steklac, Chief Technology Officer at EVgo, said in a press release.

“As Amazon’s first charging network for Alexa, we’re thrilled to provide simplified charging experiences for customers with Alexa. It is yet another example of EVgo’s leadership in the development of customer-centric charging technologies.”

By using a simple voice request such as, “Alexa, find EV charging stations near me”, drivers will be able to easily locate and head toward the closest charging station.

Alexa provides a list of nearby public charging stations, with real time availability by plug type and charging speed and also the time and distance to arrival.

“This collaboration with EVgo to make the process of finding an EV charging station through Alexa is the latest example of how voice and multi-modal experiences can make life more convenient and we’re excited for customers to be able to try this for themselves,” Anes Hodžić, Vice President of Amazon Smart Vehicles, commented.