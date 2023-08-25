Akamai acquires 100 StackPath enterprise customer contracts

Cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc said on Thursday that it had acquired select enterprise customer contracts from StackPath.

The announcement came after StackPath’s decision to discontinue its content delivery network operations.

By acquiring nearly 100 enterprise customer contracts, Akamai Technologies said it expected the transaction to add about $20 million in revenue and to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share by $0.03 to $0.05 for the full year 2024.

“We look forward to welcoming these new enterprise customers and providing them immediate access to the agility and scale of Akamai Connected Cloud to create and deliver flawless digital experiences,” Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and general manager of Akamai’s Cloud Technology Group, said in a press release.

“In migrating to Akamai Connected Cloud, StackPath’s enterprise CDN customers will also have the opportunity to tap into the full portfolio of Akamai security and cloud computing solutions to help them power and protect their businesses into the future,” the COO added.

The deal excludes the acquisition of StackPath’s workforce or technology, Akamai said.