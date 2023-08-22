SAIC signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) said on Monday that it had signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer industry-leading services, resources and expertise, which would help government clients better utilize SAIC’s cloud solutions in AWS GovCloud.

The collaboration further advances SAIC’s ability to develop and design tailored secure cloud solutions for the unique needs of its government clients.

“This collaboration represents a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with AWS and provides an influx of resources we are planning to use to expand our team dedicated to designing industry-leading secure cloud migration and Edge capabilities for the mission needs of our government customers,” Nazzic Keene, Chief Executive Officer of Science Applications International Corp, said in a press release.

“Secure cloud represents a critical growth area for our business, and this collaboration helps us better support our government customers in their modernization journeys and empowers them to leverage emerging technology to drive better mission outcomes,” the CEO added.

The collaboration uses new CloudScend migration tools, which enable government agencies to quickly migrate applications.

Three core solution domains – Explore, Transform and Operate, can help government clients achieve higher operational efficiencies, reduced operational costs and lower security risks, SAIC said.

“The agreement between AWS and SAIC is great news for government agencies,” Adelaide O’Brien, research vice president, IDC Government Insights, said in the press release.

“This focused collaboration of two leading firms will hasten pre-built secure cloud innovations that will unleash the power of better agency outcomes, such as more effective real-time decision making, while uniquely conquering government challenges that have impeded critical cloud progress.”