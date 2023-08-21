Sinopec reserves in Bazhong gasfield bolstered by 30.55 bcm

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has given state oil and gas company Sinopec Corp certification for another 30.55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of proven geological reserves in the Bazhong gasfield of the Sichuan basin.

With those new reserves, Sinopec’s total proven geological reserves in the northeastern part of the Sichuan basin have reached 154.7 billion cubic meters.

“This discovery testifies that the tight gas formations in northeastern Sichuan has fairly good exploration potential and is a meaningful contribution to the national energy security,” Sinopec Corp said in a press release.

The term “tight gas” is associated with natural gas discovered in reservoir rocks with low permeability.

The reservoir in the Bazhong gasfield has been described by the oil and gas firm as extra-deep – between 4,550 and 5,225 meters below the surface.

Covering an area of 230,000 square kilometers, the Sichuan basin is an essential source of natural gas for China with proven reserves of about 3.69 trillion cubic meters.

Another key source is the Erdos basin, which contains nearly 11 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 19 trillion cubic meters of coal bed methane. Energy major PetroChina has a dominant presence in drilling operations in that basin.