POSaBIT Systems announces new COO appointment

August 10, 2023 12:28 pm

POSaBIT Systems Corp, a financial technology firm that offers payment processing and point-of-sale systems to cash-only businesses, said on Wednesday that Chris Baker had been appointed as its next Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect.

At present, Baker assumes the role of Chief Strategy Officer of POSaBIT Systems.

In the new role, Baker will oversee POSaBIT’s day-to-day operations and continue to drive the company’s mission to deliver seamless and compliant payment and point-of-sale solutions.

Baker has vast experience in strategy, operations and financial management.

“Chris Baker’s strategic acumen and commitment to our vision have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of POSaBIT,” Ryan Hamlin, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of POSaBIT, said in a press release.

“His expertise and experience make him ideally suited for the role of COO. I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our operational excellence and accelerate our growth in this rapidly evolving industry.”

