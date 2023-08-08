Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Carlyle Group to acquire minority stake in Quest Global

Carlyle Group to acquire minority stake in Quest Global

August 8, 2023 12:34 pm

According to a Reuters report, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Singapore-based Quest Global Services, which values the latter at $2 billion.

The transaction is to be funded by equity from Carlyle’s Asia funds along with bank financing. Yet, the private equity firm did not disclose any financial details.

According to Carlyle Group, Bain Capital and Advent International, investors in Quest Global Services, will exit the company as part of the transaction, while Quest Global will buy back its own shares.

Meanwhile, Quest Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ajit Prabhu is to acquire an additional stake.

Quest Global Services specializes in engineering, research and development services for the design, product development and operations of complex engineering systems.

At present, the firm employs more than 17,500 engineers across 67 delivery centers and offices.

The shares of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) closed 2.24% ($0.72) higher at $32.92 on Nasdaq on Monday, as they extended a gain from the previous trading session.

The US private equity company’s total market cap now stands at $11.921 billion.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News