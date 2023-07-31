Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Senior’s first-half profit surges 21.6% YoY amid strong demand

Senior’s first-half profit surges 21.6% YoY amid strong demand

July 31, 2023 8:04 am

Britain’s Senior on Monday reported a surge in its profit for the first half of the year, as plane makers increased production to satisfy air travel demand boom.

Strong demand in the company’s flexonics business has offset weaker performance in aerospace due to supply chain issues.

The auto and aircraft parts supplier reported profit before tax at GBP 13.5 million for the six months ending June 30th, up from GBP 11.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company’s profit came in at GBP 17.6 million on a constant currency basis, up 87% year-on-year.

“Planned aircraft build rate increases should lead to higher sales in H2 with supply chain challenges enduring but anticipated to be less severe towards the end of the year,” Senior, which supplies equipment to Boeing and Airbus, said in a statement.

The shares of Senior PLC (SNR) were last losing 2.35% (4.01 pence) to trade at 166.39 pence in London on Monday, while extending the loss from the previous market session.

The British engineering company’s total market cap now stands at GBP 723.451 million.

The shares of Senior PLC have risen 32.90% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News