GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), a leading pure-play contract logistics provider, said on Thursday that it had inked a multi-year agreement with HEINEKEN to continue operating its warehouse, distribution and secondary transport network to retail and wholesale outlets across the United Kingdom.

The network manages over 500,000 deliveries annually to more than 8,000 customers from point of production to retail and wholesale delivery.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with HEINEKEN and look forward to a bright future together,” Richard Cawston, GXO’s President for Europe, said in a press release.

“Over the past two years, we’ve made significant progress transforming our operations and delivery network to make it simpler, stronger, more efficient and more sustainable. Together, we will continue to invest to enhance efficiency and service to support HEINEKEN’s expected growth. It’s a great partnership for us, our team members and the pub industry in the U.K.”

GXO’s operations network for HEINEKEN, the leading beer, cider and pub company in the UK, encompasses 4 regional distribution centers, 18 local delivery platforms and transit depots, more than 400 vehicles and over 1,500 employees.

“We’ve worked closely with an experienced partner in GXO on developing a multi-year investment and transformation program to ensure the network is fit for future,” Boudewijn Haarsma, Managing Director, HEINEKEN UK, said.

“Our joint plan, which focuses on investing into modernizing the network, underpins our service to customers and our commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability.”