Unilever agrees to buy US frozen yogurt brand Yasso

Unilever said this week it had entered into an agreement to buy Yasso Holdings Inc – a premium frozen Greek yogurt brand in the US.

However, the terms of the agreement remained undisclosed.

The acquisition is aligned to the premiumization strategy of Unilever’s Ice Cream Business Group, it said.

Established in Boston in 2009 by Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Yasso is already a pioneer in convenient frozen snacks. All products in Yasso’s current range each contain less than 150 calories.

“I am delighted to welcome Yasso to the Unilever family. It has built a strong customer appeal in the fast-growing, premium ‘Better For You’ segment. This acquisition is a great step in the evolution of our Ice Cream portfolio in North America towards high growth spaces. I am confident that with the full support of Unilever behind Yasso, we will take this fast-growing business to even greater heights,” Matt Close, President Ice Cream Unilever, said in a press release.

“We are forever grateful for the team members, consumers, and business partners who supported us along this entrepreneurial journey. With Unilever, we have selected the best partner in the world, who believes in Yasso’s vision and purpose of spreading joy to consumers everywhere,” Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Co-Founders of Yasso, commented.