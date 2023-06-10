Elon Musk: Twitter will pay to content creators for ads in replies

Key Moments:

*Elon Musk announces that Twitter will start paying verified content creators for ads in their replies.

*The first payment block is estimated to be around $5 million.

*Only verified creators will be eligible for the ad payments.

*Musk made this announcement in a tweet, stating that the ads must be served to verified users.

*Musk has introduced changes to Twitter since acquiring the platform, including the paid membership “Blue” for verification.

*Twitter has upgraded its editing feature for Blue members, allowing them to edit tweets for up to 60 minutes instead of the previous 30-minute limit.

Billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner since October, has disclosed that the social media platform will soon compensate verified content creators for advertisements in their replies. Musk stated that the first payment block will be worth approximately $5 million. Nonetheless, users who have been verified will be eligible to receive these payments.

“Within the next few weeks, X/Twitter will begin compensating creators for advertisements served in their replies.”, Musk said.

He tweeted that the first block payment totaled $5M. He highlighted that advertisements must only be served to verified users, underlining the significance of the verification procedure.

In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

Musk has made substantial modifications to the microblogging platform since his takeover of Twitter. A noteworthy addition is the introduction of the “Blue” paid membership, which grants users access to exclusive features. Users are required to subscribe and pay a required fee in order to obtain the blue tick verification badge on Twitter.

Twitter has recently enhanced the editing functionality for its Blue members. Users with the blue tick verification badge can now modify tweets for up to 60 minutes, an increase from the previous limit of 30 minutes. This enhancement allows users to make corrections to their tweets for an extended duration of time.