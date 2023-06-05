Volkswagen AG said on Friday that it would begin selling battery-powered variants of its VW bus in North America from 2024 onwards after a two-decade hiatus.

The fully electric ID. Buzz will also come in an extra-long variant equipped with a larger 85 kilowatt per hour battery and is meant to seat up to 7 passengers.

All ID. Buzz vehicles for the North American market will be manufactured at Volkswagen’s plant in Hanover, Germany.

“With the T4 generation, the VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago. But the microbus – as the VW bus is called between New York and San Francisco – has retained its cult status right up to the present day,” the auto maker said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

The shares of Volkswagen AG (VOWG) were last edging up 0.33% (EUR 0.50) on Monday to trade at EUR 150.65 on Xetra, while extending the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at EUR 69.224 billion.

The shares of Volkswagen AG went down 42.86% in 2022, compared with an 8.79% loss for the DAX Automobile (CXPAX) Index.

The company’s shares have risen 2.03% so far this year.