Loblaw to buy 5 hydrogen fuel cell trucks from Kenworth

Loblaw Companies Limited on Thursday announced plans to buy 5 Class 8 T680 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles from Kenworth, which have a range of over 700 kilometers.

The new vehicles are expected to provide Loblaw with greater flexibility to complete long-haul zero-emission deliveries.

The T680 EVs are powered by Toyota fuel cell technology and equipped with Toyota’s 310kW Dual Motor Assembly, which provides 415 horsepower continuously at a maximum payload of 82,000 lbs.

Alongside the order from Kenworth, Loblaw also has nearly 35 battery electric vehicles on order from other manufacturers, it said.

“We’re a large company, operating an extensive supply chain network to stock stores in thousands of Canadian communities. That means our trucks are on the road in every province and territory, which creates a large footprint,” Rob Wiebe, Chief Administrative Officer for Loblaw Companies Limited, said in a press release.

“We see the opportunity to fight climate change and know we have a responsibility to find new ways to cut our carbon emissions. As technologies advance, we will advance too,” Wiebe added.

Earlier this year, the company put its first 2 electric commercial Class 8 day-cab vehicles to service, making short-haul deliveries from its distribution center in Boucherville, Quebec, to stores located across the Greater Montreal Area.