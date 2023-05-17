Mercedes-Benz announces plans for new electric van platform

Mercedes-Benz’s van unit said this week it planned a new, scalable platform for its electric vans, which will enable it to cut fixed costs by 20% by the middle of the decade.

Mercedes’ van unit expects electric vans to account for about 20% of total sales by 2026.

It also projects double-digit margins on zero-emission model sales by 2030.

All new midsize and large van models will be based on an “innovative, modular and scalable electric architecture” known as VAN.EA, Mercedes-Benz said.

The auto maker said it expected “significant growth potential” for premium commercial large vans in the United States and for luxury private vans in China.

Meanwhile, direct online sales are expected to exceed 20% by 2026.

The shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGn) were last gaining 0.52% (EUR 0.350) to trade at EUR 67.750 on Xetra on Wednesday, while reversing a loss from the previous market session.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at EUR 72.749 billion.

The shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG went down 9.16% in 2022, compared with a 12.35% loss for the benchmark index, DAX (GDAXI).

The company’s shares have risen 10.34% so far this year.