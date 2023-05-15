Analog Devices Inc (ADI) said on Monday that it would invest EUR 630 million at its European regional headquarters in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.

The investment encompasses the construction of a new 45,000 square-feet Research & Development and manufacturing facility, which will support the company’s development of next-generation signal processing innovations designed to speed up the digital transformation of Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, and other industries.

The new facility is expected to triple the company’s European wafer production capacity and comes in line with its objective of doubling its internal manufacturing capacity to improve the resiliency of its global supply chain and better serve client needs, it said.

Last year Analog Devices announced a separate EUR 100 million investment in ADI Catalyst – the company’s 100,000 square-feet custom-built facility for innovation and collaboration at its Limerick site.

“Since 1976, Ireland has been a critical innovation center for ADI, thanks to its strong academic and research organizations, business ecosystem, and progressive government leadership,” Analog Devices Inc’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Vincent Roche said in a press release.

“This next-generation semiconductor manufacturing facility and expanded R&D team will further extend ADI Limerick’s global influence. Through organic R&D and close collaboration with our customers and ecosystem partners, we are striving to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges and enable a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future,” the CEO added.