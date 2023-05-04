Bright Health Group names Jay Matushak as next CFO

Bright Health Group Inc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Jay Matushak as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12th.

He is to succeed Cathy Smith, who is leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Having deep expertise in the healthcare business, Jay Matushak joined Bright Health Group in 2021. At present, he is Senior Vice President of Finance with responsibility for the wind-down of Bright Health’s ACA insurance business.

Matushak is also Chief Financial Officer of Bright HealthCare, Bright Health Group’s insurance business.

“Jay has deep knowledge of our business and a strong track record of financial leadership across the healthcare industry,” Mike Mikan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Health, said in a press release.

“He is a proven leader, and he will play an important role in our continuing efforts to position Bright Health for long-term success,” the CEO added.

“I am honored to take on this role and work alongside the leadership team and talented finance team to execute on our financial and strategic priorities,” Jay Matushak said in a press release.

“I am confident in the tremendous opportunities ahead as we take action to ensure Bright Health is poised for future profitable growth.”