Ireland’s Avolon to order 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Ireland-based international aircraft leasing firm Avolon said on Thursday it would order 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets valued at more than $4 billion at current list price.

The aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2030, the company said.

This order is to boost the overall size of Avolon’s owned, managed and committed fleet to 870 jets.

“This commitment with Boeing underlines our confidence in the positive momentum in the aviation market, and increases our portfolio of young, modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. With strong demand for our new technology order book, and delivery slots at a premium, it strengthens and extends our delivery profile with Boeing. This commitment will also support our airline customers who are looking to plan beyond the robust post-Covid traffic recovery and prepare for future growth, while also reducing their carbon emissions,” Andy Cronin, Avolon’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

The company delivered its 1st 737 MAX in 2017 and its 1000th 737 MAX jet earlier in 2023.

Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co Ltd and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems Limited, which is a subsidiary of ORIX Corp.