Corza Medical to acquire Takeda’s TachoSil operations

Corza Medical said on Wednesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to buy the TachoSil manufacturing operations in Linz, Austria.

Corza Medical had already acquired the commercial product rights for TachoSil in January 2021.

“In the last two years, we’ve significantly expanded the number of surgeons using TachoSil worldwide. With this acquisition of the TachoSil production facility in Linz, we’ve now assembled a critical piece of our growing Biosurgery business to tightly integrate customer demand with production fulfillment to provide an exceptional service experience,” Gregory Lucier, Corza Medical’s Executive Chairman, said in a press release.

The acquisition of the TachoSil manufacturing operations will provide benefits to both clients and employees, since TachoSil’s experienced manufacturing teams and extensive production knowledge will be complemented by Corza Medical’s surgical focus, global commercial expertise, entrepreneurial culture and infrastructure.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2024.

“We look forward to welcoming the Takeda TachoSil operations team to Corza Medical to support our investment in expanding manufacturing capacity, testing systems, and R&D facilities to develop new Biosurgery offerings,” Tom Testa, Corza Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“This acquisition in Linz highlights our commitment to further our presence in Europe and to better serve our customers with an integrated team.”