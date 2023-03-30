Aerospace and defense company BAE Systems and Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace on Thursday announced a collaboration to develop the battery system for Heart’s ES-30 regional electric jet.

The battery will be the first-of-its-kind to be integrated into an electric conventional takeoff and landing regional aircraft, the companies said.

The ES-30 jet will be powered by 4 electric motors and has an all-electric range of 200 kilometers.

The plane also has an extended reserve hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and can fly up to 800 kilometers while carrying 25 passengers.

“Our industry-leading solution builds on decades of expertise delivering technologies and systems needed to progress sustainable transportation,” Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems, said in a press release.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Heart Aerospace on the innovative battery system for its electric airplane.”

Currently, BAE Systems has more than 15,000 power and propulsion systems operating in service worldwide.

“BAE Systems’ extensive experience in developing batteries for heavy-duty ground applications, and their experience in developing safety critical control systems for aerospace, make them an ideal partner in this important next step for the ES-30 and for the aviation industry,” Sofia Graflund, Chief Operating Officer at Heart Aerospace, said in a press release.