Exclusive Interview with Nader Nurmohamed, COO of Hantec Markets

Developing and building upon our best-in-class offering remains a key strategic initiative given our client centric model.

We are about to launch our own trading app that will provide our traders a wider array of choices when selecting how they wish to execute their trades. Hantec Clients can place trades, utilise advanced charting tools and access both their trading and finance related history from the app.

Ensuring we can cater to provide a trading environment to suit traders of all levels has served us well. In particular, our social trading platform, Hantec Social, is becoming a significant part of our ecosystem and has been extremely well received by both sophisticated traders looking to become signal providers and our novice traders looking to build upon their learnings by following those with more experience.

As well as adding to our platform offering, expanding the range of tradeable asset classes/symbols, providing access to the latest trading tools and market research also help us stand out in the eyes of our clients.