Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet over the weekend that Twitter Inc had nearly 2,300 active employees.

A CNBC report last Friday stated that Twitter’s full-time workforce had been brought down to 1,300 active, working employees, which included about 550 full-time engineers.

Nearly 75 of that headcount are on leave including about 40 engineers, CNBC reported.

“The note is incorrect. There are about 2300 active, working employees at Twitter,” Elon Musk said in the tweet in response to the CNBC report.

“There are still hundreds of employees working on trust & safety, along with several thousand contractors,” he tweeted.

Additionally, Musk said that a higher priced subscription of the social media platform would not carry advertisements.

According to Twitter’s owner, ads are “too frequent” on the platform and “too big” and there would be measures taken to address those issues during the coming weeks.