Oceanic Iron Ore Corp said on Monday that it had appointed Gerrie van der Westhuizen as its next Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 1st 2023.

He is to succeed Chris Batalha, who has provided his notice of resignation from the firm, effective December 31st, for personal reasons.

Oceanic Iron Ore said Batalha would continue working with the company during the transition period, after which he would remain an advisor.

Gerrie van der Westhuizen, who is a Chartered Accountant, has over 15 years of experience within the mining industry, while being in senior roles in dual-listed resource companies with operations in North America and Africa.

His expertise has been key for those companies’ debt and equity financings and mergers and acquisitions activities, as he led initiatives on financial reporting, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, risk management and treasury management.

Most recently, van der Westhuizen was Vice President Finance at Artemis Gold Inc.