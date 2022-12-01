Honda Motor Co Ltd said earlier this week it would develop technology, which will allow its Level 3 self-driving solution to operate at any speed below legal limits on highways by the end of this decade.

Level 3 is also known as conditional driving automation. It uses technology allowing drivers to engage in certain activities behind the wheel such as using smartphones or watching movies.

Honda’s Level 3 “Traffic Jam Pilot” system will activate at speeds of under 30 km per hour on highways and will remain operational until speeds of up to 50 km per hour.

“We believe we can help reduce accidents by pursuing level 3 technology, which in essence is about cars that do not crash,” Honda’s engineer Mahito Shikama said in a statement.

The auto maker aims to achieve a zero-fatality rate from traffic accidents that involve its cars and motorcycles internationally by 2050.

Still, the company did not provide a time frame in which it would begin mass production of its Level 3 self-driving vehicles.