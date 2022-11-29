Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Lavazza to acquire French coffee seller MaxiCoffee

Lavazza to acquire French coffee seller MaxiCoffee

November 29, 2022 11:37 am

Coffee maker Lavazza has made a binding offer to buy France’s MaxiCoffee, it said on Monday, as it seeks to bolster its presence in the second-largest European economy as well as in e-commerce.

“Our strategy is to support the further development of MaxiCoffee, which will maintain its profile as a multi-brand e-commerce platform and remain independent,” Lavazza’s Chief Executive Officer Antonio Baravalle was quoted as saying by Reuters.

MaxiCoffee was established in 2007 and, at present, has nearly 1,500 employees. The company is jointly owned by its founder Christophe Brancato, Italy’s private equity group 21 Invest as well as other investors and has 60 retail outlets. MaxiCoffee also operates via an online platform.

The company gathers, selects and shares more than 350 brands and more than 8000 references from the coffee world, including products, machines, materials, concepts and equipment, according to its website.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News