Equinor said on Friday that it had appointed Torgrim Reitan as its next Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective October 6th.

Reitan is to succeed Ulrica Fearn, who will part ways with the company to pursue a CFO opportunity elsewhere.

Torgrim Reitan, who joined Equinor’s team in 1995, comes from the role of Senior Vice President for Finance and Control in the Equinor’s Renewables business segment.

Between 2018 and 2020 Reitan served as Executive Vice President for Development and Production International, while between 2015 and 2018 he was in the role of Executive Vice President of Development and Production USA.

Before that, Reitan was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2015.

“I am very pleased to welcome Torgrim back to the Corporate Executive Committee. Torgrim has a very strong background to take on the complex challenge as CFO in Equinor, as we progress our ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition. In the current energy crisis, it is a definite strength to have Torgrim in my top management team, with his experience as CFO, from our upstream business, from trading and operations of natural gas, and lastly from the acceleration of growth in our renewables business,” Anders Opedal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinor, said in a press release.