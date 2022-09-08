Stellantis names Chris Taylor as Chief Digital Information Officer

Stellantis (STLA) said on Wednesday that IT veteran Chris Taylor had been appointed as Chief Digital Information Officer.

This newly created position is meant to help the car maker transform into a mobility tech company, Stellantis said.

The appointment is expected to aid the auto maker support its “sophisticated” business needs.

“His background in cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions will drive the business value we require to meet our aggressive … targets,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Having almost 30 years of IT experience in a number of global industries, Chris Taylor has recently been employed with software group ServiceNow and plane maker Airbus.

Taylor joined Stellantis on September 5th.

As of 11:05 GMT on Thursday the shares of Stellantis NV (STLA) were edging down 0.23% (EUR 0.030), while snapping a two-day streak of gains, to trade at EUR 13.108 in Milan.