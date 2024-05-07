fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Switzerland’s unemployment rate lowest since December 2023

Switzerland’s unemployment rate lowest since December 2023

May 7, 2024 8:09 am

Switzerland’s jobless rate was reported at 2.3% in April, down from 2.4% in March, the latest data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

It has been the lowest rate since December 2023.

The number of unemployed individuals decreased by 1,636 to 106,957 in April compared to a month ago.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, fell to 2% in April from 2.1% in the prior month.

The number of young unemployed persons dropped by 301 to 9,086, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was also reported at 2.3% in April.

The Swiss Franc was 0.09% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9070.

The major Forex pair was attempting a rebound from last Friday’s over three-week low of 0.9005.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News