Switzerland’s unemployment rate lowest since December 2023

Switzerland’s jobless rate was reported at 2.3% in April, down from 2.4% in March, the latest data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

It has been the lowest rate since December 2023.

The number of unemployed individuals decreased by 1,636 to 106,957 in April compared to a month ago.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, fell to 2% in April from 2.1% in the prior month.

The number of young unemployed persons dropped by 301 to 9,086, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was also reported at 2.3% in April.

The Swiss Franc was 0.09% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9070.

The major Forex pair was attempting a rebound from last Friday’s over three-week low of 0.9005.