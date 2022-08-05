Kellogg Co (K) on Thursday revised up its full-year sales and profit forecasts and reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales, as its pricier breakfast cereals and snacks helped it overcome higher costs of freight, labor and ingredients.

Net sales went up to $3.86 billion during the quarter ended on July 2nd from $3.56 billion in the year-ago quarter. The median forecast by analysts had pointed to sales of $3.64 billion.

Kellogg said it now expected full-year core net sales to increase between 7% and 8%, or an upward revision from a previous forecast of about 4% growth.

The packaged food maker said average selling prices were 13.7% higher during the latest quarter, while sales volumes were 1.5% lower.

Net income attributable to shareholders, however, went down to $326 million ($0.95 per share) in the second quarter from $380 million ($1.11 per share) in the year-ago period.

The company now expects adjusted full-year operating profit to increase between 4% and 5% on a currency-neutral basis, which compares with a prior forecast of 1% to 2% growth.