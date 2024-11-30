Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Singapore producer prices fall for third month in October

Singapore producer prices fall for third month in October

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 30, 2024

Producer prices in Singapore have dropped 5.3% year-on-year in October, the latest data by Statistics Singapore showed. It has been a third straight month of decline in domestic supply prices.

Yet, October’s drop was slower compared to that recorded in September (-7.1% YoY).

In October, prices went down at a slower rate for:

– mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (-14.8% YoY versus -18.3% YoY in September);
– animal & vegetable oils, fats and waxes (-7.5% YoY versus -10.8% YoY in September);
– manufactured goods (-3.2% YoY versus -3.3% YoY in September);
– miscellaneous manufactured articles (-5.3% YoY versus -6.7% YoY in September);
– machinery and transport equipment (-0.3% YoY versus -1.9% YoY in September).

And, prices rose for:

– crude materials (2.8% YoY after a 0.9% YoY gain in September);
– food and live animals (2.7% YoY after a 2% YoY surge in September).

The USD/SGD currency pair settled 0.34% lower at 1.3374, or a fresh 1 1/2-week low, on Friday. For the month of November, the exotic currency pair went up 1.38%, while extending the gain from the previous month.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News