Home  »  Stock News   »   Delta Air shares close higher on Tuesday, company to purchase 12 Airbus A220 jets

Delta Air shares close higher on Tuesday, company to purchase 12 Airbus A220 jets

July 20, 2022 7:27 am

Delta Air Lines (DAL) said on Tuesday it would purchase 12 new A220-300 aircraft from Europe’s Airbus.

“These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel,” Mahendra Nair, Delta Air’s senior vice president, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

At present, the air carrier has 11 A220-300 jets in service and 51 on order.

Earlier this week, Delta also said it would purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft valued at $13.5 billion at list prices and it has options to purchase additional 30.

Delta Air shares closed higher for a fourth consecutive trading session in New York on Tuesday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since July 12th. The stock went up 4.69% ($1.46) to $32.60, after touching an intraday high at $32.73. The latter has been a price level not seen since June 15th ($32.74).

The shares of Delta Air Lines Inc have retreated 16.58% so far in 2022 compared with a 17.40% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2021, Delta Air’s stock went down 2.81%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 26.89% gain.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 10 out of 12 surveyed investment analysts had rated Delta Air Lines Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $50.09.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
