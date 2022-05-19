Stellantis’ regional sales chief said earlier this week the auto maker would begin a reshuffle of its European dealers’ network in 2023 from Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as its van and premium brands in all markets.

Under the plan, Stellantis’ distribution structure in Europe will be shifted towards an “agency model”. This way, the auto maker will gain more control over sales transactions and prices, whereas dealers will be able to focus on handovers and servicing.

“We will start in June next year with all our van brands and with our premium brands – Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia – in all markets, and on three pilot markets, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands with all our brands,” Stellantis’ sales chief for ‘Enlarged Europe’ area Maria Grazia Davino said at an “Automotive dealer day” event in Verona, Italy.

The new distribution structure is expected to be operational in the ten biggest European markets by 2026.

Core elements of the new contract that is to be proposed to retailers will be prepared by the summer, while a final set up is expected by the end of the year, Davino said.

“Our direction is to envisage a 5% fee for our retailers on new cars sold, we’re working on this hypothesis. We’re into a transition of course, then we’ll see,” she said.

retailers will earn different fees for different brands – higher fees for premium brands, during the first stage of this process, Davino added.