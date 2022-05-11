Ford Motor Co (F) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had sold 8 million shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc for $214 million ($26.80 per share).

The US auto maker currently holds a 10.5% stake (about 94 million shares) and is Rivian Automotive’s fourth-largest shareholder.

T.Rowe Price Associates remains the biggest shareholder in the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle maker with a stake of 18.2%, while Amazon.com Inc is the second-largest shareholder with a stake of 17.7%.

Ford Motor Co’s selling price of $26.80 per share on May 9th was lower compared to Rivian’s closing price of $28.79 last Friday.

Earlier this year Rivian cut its planned 2022 production by some 50% to 25,000 vehicles due to the supply chain crisis.

Ford Motor Co’s shares closed lower for a fourth consecutive trading session in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 0.15% ($0.02) to $13.35, after touching an intraday low at $13.02. The latter has been a price level not seen since September 22nd 2021 ($12.90).

Shares of Ford Motor Company have retreated 35.72% so far in 2022 compared with a 16.05% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2021, Ford Motor Co’s stock went up 136.29%, thus, it outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 26.89% gain.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 8 out of 18 surveyed investment analysts had rated Ford Motor Company’s stock as “Buy”, while other 8 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $20.53.