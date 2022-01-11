Rolls-Royce announces record-high vehicle sales in 2021

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that its vehicle sales had risen 49% year-on-year to an all-time high in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as global demand for luxury vehicles remained robust.

Rolls-Royce, which is a unit of German auto maker BMW, said it had sold 5,586 vehicles to clients in over 50 countries.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree with me that 2021 was the most volatile, unpredictable and challenging year for businesses across the board,” Rolls-Royce’s Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in an online presentation.

“However, in the luxury sector as a whole, the struggle was not so much focused on attempting to find customers, but rather producing enough product to satisfy huge customer demand,” the CEO added.

Müller-Ötvös also said that Rolls-Royce’s UK facility in Goodwood was running at near maximum capacity and its order books were full well into the third quarter of this year.

“If you order a Rolls-Royce today, you will expect to take delivery of it about a year from now,” Müller-Ötvös said.