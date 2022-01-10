FedEx Corp (FDX) said last week that a surge in new Omicron infections had led to staff shortage and delays in shipments transported on aircraft.

“The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff,” the package delivery company said in a statement.

FedEx said heavy winter storms across the country, including at its main air hub in Memphis, Tennessee, were causing disruptions and it was implementing contingency plans and operation adjustments to minimize them.

Severe winter conditions coupled with the rapid Omicron spread posed a challenge for other delivery firms as well.

“Recent weather events in the Louisville, Kentucky and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania areas caused some delivery delays,” a spokesperson for United Parcel Service Inc was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Yet, the firm said it had contingency plans in place.