Cathay Pacific cancels some flights in January due to stricter curbs

Cathay Pacific cancels some flights in January due to stricter curbs

December 23, 2021 9:22 am

Hong Kong’s air carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday that it would cancel some passenger flights in January due to operational and travel restrictions amid stricter quarantine requirements in the Asian financial hub.

“The new consolidated schedule will result in several flight cancellations,” the air carrier said in a website notice.

The airline did not specify the routes involved, but said it would immediately reach out to all affected customers and try to make alternative flight arrangements for them.

According to Cathay’s Australian website, the company will only make flights to Sydney from Hong Kong in January.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
