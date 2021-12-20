Russia’s Kamaz looks to prisons to tackle labor shortage

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

December 20, 2021 8:42 am

According to Sergei Kogogin, the Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s Kamaz, the company is exploring the option to bring in prisoners to work at its key facilities in an attempt to make up for a workforce shortage.

Russia’s largest truck maker has encountered a shortage of 4,000 staff at its production plants in Naberezhnye Chelny, an industrial city located over 900 kilometers east of Moscow. The company employs some 24,000 people at those facilities.

Kamaz, which is 47% owned by state conglomerate Rostec, has already brought in migrant workers from Uzbekistan and is currently exploring the option to look for laborers in Russian prisons, according to Kogogin.

“We are assessing how to apply the (work) programme developed by the Federal Penitentiary Service,” Kamaz CEO told reporters.

