AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) said earlier this week almost 1.1 million people had watched “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at its theaters in the United States, which has been a record opening for a movie across AMC theaters in December.

“This was the single highest number of people watching one movie on one day at AMC’s U.S. theaters during all of calendar years 2020 and 2021,” the cinema chain said in a statement.

Produced by Sony Corp’s movie studio and Walt Disney Co, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” features Tom Holland as Marvel’s superhero and Zendaya as MJ.

The movie has already received rather positive reviews from film critics. As of Saturday afternoon, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had earned a 94% positive score from 266 reviews, collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.