Home  »  Stock News   »   Skoda will extend holiday break until January 10th

Skoda will extend holiday break until January 10th

December 17, 2021 8:40 am

Christmas break at Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto will be extended until January 10th, unions at the largest Czech auto maker said in their weekly bulletin, as the auto sector continues struggling with disruptions in parts deliveries.

The break is to start on December 23rd at Skoda, but only part of it will be counted as a holiday for the company employees, the unions said.

Workers will receive compensation for the other part equal to 80% of their wages, as production will halt.

Supply bottlenecks for chips have been weighing on the automotive industry around the world.

