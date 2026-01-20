Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver breaches $95/oz. threshold for the first time

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Spot Silver registered a fresh all-time high above $95/oz. on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland sparked trade war concerns and fueled safe-haven metals demand.

Trump said over the weekend that the US would implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until it is allowed to acquire Greenland. Trump said the US would impose a 10% tariff on imports from several EU countries that oppose the Greenland proposal.

He said on Truth Social that Greenland was imperative for national and global security.

Market players are now expecting the EU’s response to US tariff threats. Analysts warned that Europe held about $10 trillion worth of US bonds and stocks, which could be weaponized in a potential trade war.

Investor focus also sets on central bank remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, starting today. Policy makers from major central banks will participate, while their comments could shift risk sentiment.

Spot Silver was last up 0.76% on the day to trade at $95.05 per troy ounce.

Silver volatility has increased in recent trading sessions after the Trump administration abstained from imposing new tariffs targeting imports of critical minerals. Last year, the white metal was added to the US critical minerals list because of its crucial role in green energy technologies and electronics.

