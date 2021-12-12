Sony Corp’s (6758) wholly owned gaming unit said last Friday that it would acquire “God of War” developer Valkyrie Entertainment. However, the financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This will be Sony Interactive Entertainment’s fifth acquisition so far in 2021, after it bought Nixxes Software, “Returnal” developer Housemarque, Bluepoint Games and Firesprite.

After the deal closes, Valkyrie will still be run by its current management team, the companies said.

According to Hermen Hurst, who heads PlayStation Studios, Seattle-based Valkyrie will be making “invaluable contributions” to the gaming division’s franchises.