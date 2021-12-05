Toyota expects all European new vehicle sales to be zero-emission models by 2035

Toyota Motor Corp (7203) said on Friday that it expected all new vehicle sales in Western Europe to be zero-emission models by 2035, while by 2030, at least 50% of the company’s model mix is expected to be zero-emission, including electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell cars.

Similar to other vehicle makers, Toyota is introducing a variety of electric cars in an attempt to meet stricter emission regulations in key markets such as Western Europe.

The Japanese auto maker said sales of electrified vehicles, including hybrid cars, would facilitate a vehicle sales expansion in the area to nearly 1.3 million units next year from 1.07 million units in 2021.

The shares of Toyota Motor Corp closed higher for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions in Tokyo on Friday. The stock went up 1.64% (JPY 33.5) to JPY 2,079.0, after touching an intraday high at JPY 2,082.0. The latter has been a price level not seen since November 26th (JPY 2,109.5).